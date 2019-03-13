Russian Physicists Create ‘Time Machine’ That Can Move Tiny Particles Into The Past

Russian physicists have managed to achieve the same principle of time travel

A team of scientists claim that they have created a ‘time machine’ can move tiny particles a fraction of a second into the past.

Researchers have described it as being able to move the smaller-than-atom sized objects in the opposite direction of ‘time’s arrow’.

The Mail Online reports: The experiments involved electrons – negatively charged particles that make up an atom – found in the realm of quantum mechanics, the study of sub-atomic particles.

They gave the analogy of a break for a game of pool, in which the balls are substitutes for the electrons.

After the break the ‘balls’ are scattered in what should be a haphazard way, according to the laws of physics.

But researchers managed to make them reform in their original triangle ‘break’ order – appearing as if they were turning back time – using a special quantum computer.

Researchers, from the Laboratory of the Physics from Moscow Institute of Physics & Technology (MIPT), say that they have effectively defied the second law of thermodynamics with the experiment.

This is a rule within physics that governs the direction of events from the past to the future, stating that everything in our universe tends towards decay.

The ‘time machine’ is built from a basic quantum computer, which is made up of ‘qubits’.

These are units of information described by a ‘one’, a ‘zero’, or a mixed ‘superposition’ of both, that can be stored on an electron.

In the experiment an ‘evolution program’ was launched which caused the qubits to become an increasingly complex changing pattern of zeros and ones.

During this process, order was lost – just as it is when the pool balls are struck and scattered with a cue. Another program then modified the state of the quantum computer in such a way that it evolved ‘backwards’, from chaos to order.

The state of the qubits was rewound back to its original starting point.

To an outside observer, it looks as if time is running backwards, said lead researcher Dr Gordey Lesovik, who heads the laboratory of the Physics of Quantum Information.

‘We have artificially created a state that evolves in a direction opposite to that of the thermodynamic arrow of time.’

The ‘time machine’, described in the journal Scientific Reports consists of a rudimentary quantum computer made up of electron ‘qubits’.

The scientists found that, working with just two qubits, ‘time reversal’ was achieved with a success rate of 85 per cent.

When three qubits were involved more errors occurred, resulting in a 50 per cent success rate.

The experiment could have a practical application in the development of quantum computers, the scientists said.

‘Our algorithm could be updated and used to test programs written for quantum computers and eliminate noise and errors,’ said Dr Lesovik.