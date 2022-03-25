Hunter Biden’s investment fund, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are engaged in a “pattern of interaction” between the US government and Ukrainian biolabs, according to the Russian Chief of Nuclear Biological and Chemical Protection of Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

According to Chief Igor Kirillov, accounting documents obtained by Russian forces confirm that the US Department of Defense paid money for participating in studies directly without the involvement of intermediaries.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation talks about "Ukrainian biological laboratories":

Chief Igor Kirillov’s briefing in full:

The Russian Ministry of Defence continues to analyze documents revealing the military-biological activities of the Pentagon in Ukraine. The incoming materials allow us to trace the pattern of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian bio-objects.

The involvement of entities close to the current US leadership, notably the Rosemont Seneca investment fund run by Hunter Biden, is noticeable in the funding of these activities. The Fund has significant financial resources of at least $2.4 billion.

The foundation is closely linked to key contractors of the US military department, including Metabiota, which, along with Black and Veach, is a major supplier of equipment to the Pentagon’s bio-labs around the world. The scale of the program is impressive. The US Agency for International Development, the George Soros Foundation and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are directly involved, in addition to the military department.

Scientific supervision is provided by leading research organizations, including the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is developing nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project. All these activities are carried out under the full control of the Pentagon.

Please note – the registration card which confirms that it was 30 Ukrainian laboratories, located in 14 settlements, that were involved in full-scale military-biological activities in Ukraine. The document was signed by Viktor Polishchuk, Deputy State Secretary of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers.

The legal basis for its signing was the Agreement on Cooperation to Prevent the Spread of Technologies, Pathogens and Information that could be used for the development of biological weapons. The registration card identifies the customer of the work, the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency, as well as a list of biobjects.

As we have previously reported, the funding for 2018-2020 alone was around $32 million. The text of the document states that the United States, its personnel and contractors are exempt from the obligation to pay taxes or other similar fees that are levied in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense has disclosed and summarized the flow of biomaterials. Funding for military-biological activities has enabled the US and its allies to export at least 16,000 bioassays outside Ukraine.

Thus, under the UP-8 project in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev, blood samples were taken from 4,000 servicemen for antibodies to hantaviruses and from 400 for antibodies to the Congo-Crimean fever virus. T

his large-scale screening of the natural immunity of the population was probably carried out in order to select the biological agents most dangerous to the population of a particular region. Document review reveals that not only human tissue and serum samples, but also dangerous pathogens and their transporters were exported.

Thus, more than 10,000 samples were sent to Lugar Centre in Georgia. Other recipients include: reference laboratories in the UK, the Loeffler Institute in Germany. All this creates risks for the transfer abroad of sensitive genetic information, as well as threats to biological security not only for Ukraine, but also for the regions where the samples were transferred.

One of the US customers’ priorities is the anthrax pathogen, which is highly susceptible and persistent in the environment. The slide shows documents from the UP-2 project, one of the tasks of which was to identify dead animal burial sites, taking soil samples from anthrax animal burial sites. The interest of US military biologists in studying insect vectors in animal burial sites is also not accidental.

Apparently, they analysed the results of an outbreak of anthrax disease in Yamal in 2016, during which cases of vector-borne transmission through flies and gadflies were recorded.

Given that the situation with anthrax in Ukraine remains positive, it raises the question of the need for the Pentagon’s research and its true purpose. We know of examples where the US military departments work with anthrax has ended in biosecurity emergencies.

Between 2005 and 2015, viable anthrax spores were sent from the US Army’s Dugway proving ground to 194 recipients in ten countries. The current situation with the shipment of pathogenic biomaterials from Ukraine to European countries could result in loss of life and create a hotbed of epidemiological instability on a scale comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We continue to share information on research involving Ukrainian military personnel. We would like to point out that such work is prohibited within the US and is carried out by the military department outside the US. Earlier mention was made of the UP-8 research, which involved more than 4,000 people.

According to figures published in the Bulgarian media, some 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in experiments in the Kharkov laboratory alone and another 200 were hospitalized. The documents received confirm the attempt to test previously untested medicines on them. This is the Deep Drug screening system for unlicensed pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada.

What makes the US sponsors particularly cynical is that the developer, Scymount, offered to purchase the system in question on a commercial basis, despite the fact that Ukrainian Ministry of Defence officials were engaged as volunteers. Such unacceptable approaches, with the tacit approval of the US administration, are the norm for Big Pharma companies.

For example, the US Naval Medical Centre in Jakarta was shut down by Indonesian authorities in 2010 because of numerous irregularities. The Americans conducted work at the site outside the agreed research program, collected biological samples and refused to inform the Indonesian government of their findings.

The materials they obtained were used on behalf of the Pentagon-affiliated pharmaceutical company Gilead, which conducts trials of its drugs, including in Ukraine and Georgia.

We would like to draw attention that the number of biological laboratories in the USA is not comparable with other countries. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, they control 336 laboratories in 30 states outside national jurisdiction.

We believe that in the context of the incoming information, clarification should be sought from Washington regarding the true objectives of the US biolaboratories as part of the international investigation.