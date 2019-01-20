Russian Hooker Admits She Made up Trump-Russia Collusion so Mueller Would Free Her from Jail

A Russian hooker has admitted she fabricated Trump-Russia collusion claims as part of a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office so she could be released from jail.

Nastya Rybka was granted a suspended sentence this week after she agreed to submit false claims about Trump-Russia collusion to the FBI.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: So the Mueller Special Counsel broke her out of jail.

According to reports from Asia:

The Russian escort going by the name Nastya Rybka (little fish) has received a suspended sentence and released for time served (9 months) in Thailand where her group was arrested for conspiracy to provide sexual services to a group. She and her sex-trainer partner will be deported to Russia. The pair admitted to hosting a ‘sex training’ class in Thailand.

Rybka apparently suggested that she could provide the FBI data on Trump-Russian collusion.

She played the deep state.

The pair gained notoriety recently when they successfully entrapped Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko with alleged evidence of corruption while on board Deripaska’s yacht off the Norwegian coast. Rybka advertises herself as an ‘oligarch pickup artist’ and was trained by Leslie for a year before attempting the sting.

In a desperate attempt at freedom, Rybka offered ‘Russian collusion information’ on Donald Trump to the FBI in exchange for help getting out of prison. Russian news outlet RIA Novoste reported both will be tried and deported, along with a possible $3,000 fine.

Nastya Rybka was arrested in Russia when she returned to Moscow.

On Friday Rybka apologized to the court and to Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska for making up a story to tell Robert Mueller and the FBI.

It was all a lie to get out of jail.

Of course, ALL of the Fake News liberal media fell for the nonsense.

Rybka’s claims made headlines on CNN last year.

It was all a lie.