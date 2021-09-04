Russian Father Who Killed Pedophile Friend After Finding Video of Him Raping Toddlers Might Not Face Prison

A Russian father who killed a pedophile who raped his 8-year-old daughter might not face prison due to overwhelming support from the public.

Child sex attacker Oleg Sviridov, 32, kept mobile phone videos of his abuse of several young children in Vintai village in Russia’s Samara region, according to police.

Rocket engine factory worker Vyacheslav M, 34, was drinking with his friend Sviridov, when he saw the sickening footage on Sviridov’s phone showing him raping Vyacheslav’s daughter.

The father immediately confronted Sviridov, who ran away before Vyacheslav could do anything. The pedophile was a close friend of Vyacheslav’s family and had baby-sat his daughter whom he raped on multiple occasions.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Vyacheslav reported the rapes to local police who launched a manhunt for Sviridov.

But the distraught father managed to track down the alleged paedophile before the local police force and stabbed him to death.

Vyacheslav later told police that Sviridov had ‘stumbled on the knife during a quarrel’ in a forest near the village, purporting that he had not intentionally murdered him with the blade.

The body of the alleged paedophile was found near the village on Thursday, more than a week after Vyacheslav had seen the abusive video.

Vyacheslav was detained following the discovery of the body and the case is under investigation.

Criminal cases have also been opened into the sexual abuse of three children filmed on Sviridov’s mobile.

Police sources said that the deceased man’s phone contained other sickening videos which showed violent rapes of other village girls, aged six and 11.

The videos indicated that the dead suspect had been abusing children for five years before Vyacheslav discovered the footage on his phone.

Villagers in Vintai and online commenters alike have demanded that Vyacheslav should not face a murder charge.

‘He is not a murderer – he protected his daughter and our children too,’ said one local.

‘Everyone is on his side.’

Prominent TV journalist and former Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak told her followers: ‘All parents are standing up for the paedophile’s killer.’

Another commenter Anna Plekhanova said: ‘If the crime is proven by video facts, then is the girl’s father wrong?

‘Any normal parent, mother or father, would have torn apart such a paedophile right on the spot.

‘Protecting children is the direct responsibility of parents.’

Yulia Salinder added: ‘It’s good that he killed the bastard because our law would have put him in jail for only eight years – or even less – and he would be out again.’

Vladimir Novikov said: ‘It is necessary to introduce the death penalty for paedophiles or we will see the lynching of non-humans.’

Svetlana Katargina commented: ‘The father can be understood.

‘Such wild creatures have no place in this world and paedophilia cannot be cured.

‘Perpetrators get out of jail and start to rape children again.’

Sviridov’s mother said that her son had often been a babysitter for Vyacheslav’s children and the two men had been long-time friends.

‘I don’t know how it got to this,’ she said, referring to the rape of Vyacheslav’s daughter.

‘He must have been drunk. Most likely he was drunk. They left their children with him all the time.

‘When he baby-sat these girls he came back home as normal, in a good mood.’