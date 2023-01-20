Russian Church Issues ‘End of the World’ Warning

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has warned that the imminent war against Russia by Western elites will lead to “the end of the world.”

The warning was made by Patriarch Kirill after a religious service marking the Orthodox Christian holiday of Epiphany.

Summit.news reports: According to Patriarch Kirill, “madmen” are stupid enough to believe that Russia, which “has powerful weapons and is populated by extremely strong people,” can be defeated despite the fact that it has “never given in to an enemy and had always emerged victorious.”

The church leader also decried how such “madmen” were trying to “impose on them certain values that cannot even be called values, so that they would be like everyone else and obey those who have the power to control most of the world.”

“We pray to the Lord so that he enlightens those madmen and helps them understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world,” said Patriarch Kirill.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev made similar remarks when he asserted that Russia had “never lost a major conflict on which their fate depended” and that the result of defeat in a conventional war would be the triggering of nuclear war.

Meanwhile, in a potentially massive new escalation, the New York Times reported that the United States is considering working with Ukraine to attack Crimea, emboldened by the belief that “fears that the Kremlin would retaliate using a tactical nuclear weapon have dimmed.”

“Biden’s neocon handlers are essentially taunting Russia to use nukes against Ukraine,” comments Chris Menahan.

In another Orwellian speech, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Davos globalists that military escalation is the only way to bring about the end of the war, remarking, “Weapons are the way to peace.”

Other world leaders are insisting that they are fully prepared to wage perpetual war in support of Ukraine.