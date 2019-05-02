Russia Warns US Over Its ‘Destructive’ Interference In Venezuela’s Affairs

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that further “aggressive steps” in Venezuela could have grave consequences.

Lavrov also condemned what he called America’s “destructive interference” in Venezuela’s internal affairs as a breach of international law, adding that dialogue between all political forces is required in the Latin American country.

RT reports: Pompeo on Tuesday accused Moscow of meddling in the country by continuing to support President Nicolas Maduro, while the Russian Foreign Ministry said the US is waging an “information war” on Venezuela.

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters Wednesday that “all options” were on the table for the US response to Venezuela, and that the military was “ready to go.”

US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday attempted to launch an uprising, but the effort fizzled when the military refused to defect in large enough numbers. Both pro- and anti-government demonstrators held rallies and street protests across Caracas, some of which led to clashes with security forces.