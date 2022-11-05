Russia Warns That Britain Is “In Too Deep” In The Ukrainian Conflict

Russia’s ambassador to the UK has claimed Britain played a role in an attack on its warships and warns that the country is in “too deep” in the Ukrainian conflict bringing them “up to the line” of “no return” in terms of a possible conflict with Moscow.

Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin told Sky News that evidence proving that the British military assisted a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and was also involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines to Germany, would be made public “pretty soon”.

He said that the evidence had already been passed to the British government and added that Britains involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war was dangerous because it escalates the situation”

“It can bring us up to the line of I would say no return, return is always possible. But anyway, we should avoid escalation,” Kelin continued “And this is a warning actually that Britain is too deep in this conflict. It means the situation is becoming more and more dangerous.”

Breitbart reports: The United Kingdom under Boris Johnson, his short-lived successor Liz Truss, and the recently-installed Rishi Sunak has taken on one of the most belligerent stances of any NATO member towards Russia, at the same end of the spectrum as the likes of Poland, which has shipped tanks to Ukraine, rather than the likes of Turkey, which has left its relationship with Russia more or less unchanged and even sought to take advantage of its allies’ sanctions war with Russia to strengthen its energy partnership with the Kremlin.

British support for Ukraine has included providing funds and military materiel to the Eastern European country and training Ukrainian soldiers, including on British soil.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for the British government insists that Russian allegations of British involvement in the Nord Stream explosions and the Black Sea Fleet drone attack are untrue and “clearly designed to distract attention from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine; Russia’s losses on the battlefield and its bombing of civilian populations and energy infrastructure without any regard for international law and the loss of innocent life.”