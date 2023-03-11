The US government is secretly working on developing a more deadly strain of COVID via research conducted in biolabs operating out of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared on Friday.

According to the commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Moscow has obtained documents that prove Kiev has continued to work with the Pentagon in the military biological field, including the transfer of deadly pathogenic biomaterials.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Kirillov pointed to an official appeal from Pentagon contractor ch2m-hill to Ukrainian companies participating in a “program to counter particularly dangerous pathogens in Ukraine.”

“The document reports on the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) biological program in Ukraine and outlines future tasks, such as consolidating collections of dangerous pathogens and deploying systems for managing bio risks and monitoring the epidemiological situation”, Russia Today reported.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kirillov claimed that, in January 2023, the government of Ukraine published new requirements for “accounting, storage, transportation and destruction” of pathogens, which included instructions for the international transportation by air of substances with the highest hazard class. He noted that the transport document templates provided in the guidelines only featured examples of US labs as recipients or senders of hazardous biomaterials.

Kirillov called the work of US biolabs on dangerous pathogens in a war zone “the height of recklessness” and criticized US pharmaceutical industry’s attempts to secure “unlimited profits” by conducting “directed evolution” research on the Covid-19 virus, as Project Veritas exposed.

Kirillov claimed the main goal of US bio programs across the world was to “establish global biological control” by “degrading the national health systems of other countries and subverting the provisions of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) with its own rules, which were developed to serve the interests of Washington and its allies”, Russia Today wrote.