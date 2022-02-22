Russia to Investigate Nike for Anti-white Propaganda

Russia is set to investigate Nike over its discriminatory and racist anti-white ads against Russians, according to local reports.

Russian citizen, Yevgeny Smirnov, has petitioned the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation to investigate Nike for using exclusively non-white models on all of their ads.

His petition states:

A resident of Moscow asked the Investigative Committee to check the American company Nike for racial discrimination against Russians. The complainant, named Yevgeny Smirnov, found it offensive to see the almost complete absence of white models on Nike’s Russian-language site.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: In the translation it was pointed out that “Almost all models representing the brand are either dark-skinned or representatives of the Mongoloid race.”

More tellingly, “Caucasoids, who make up the vast majority of Russian citizens, are practically not reflected.”

“The company’s policy is to impose Western values ​​and stereotypes that are alien to European culture in general and Slavic culture in particular,” according to a quote that Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti was able to acquire from Smirnov’s complaint document.

Revolver News highlighted that a “quick perusal of Nike’s Russian website suggests he [Smirnov] might just have a point:

Revolver jokingly called attention to the fact that “Out of Russia’s 144 million people, only about 70,000 are black. Presumably all of them migrated there to appear in Nike ads.”

Wokism is a transnational development that is largely spearheaded by American institutions — both public and private. In many regards, it’s not just a domestic feature, but also represents a form of soft power the US uses to destabilize countries.

Countries like Russia are well aware of this due to their experience dealing with color revolutions and other forms of soft power subversion the US and its western allies use to undermine former Soviet Union states and other countries that aren’t down with western degeneracy.

As the days go by, it appears that Russia is one of the last few great powers that actually upholds traditional western values. For that reason, globalists want to bring it to its knees.