Russia Tells the US: ‘We Have Found Your Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction’

Russia has found the United States’ biological weapons facilities in Ukraine, according to Maria Zakharova of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, who warned the world that the biological material was “developed primarily for military purposes.”

“We have found your own products,” Zakharova said, addressing Washington. “We have found your biological material.”

“It was developed primarily for military purposes. As it turns out, it was all happening in Ukraine. What are you doing there? It is a different continent to you. It does not have any borders with you. There are no bases of yours. What were they doing there under the guise of scientific research?”

Russia’s claims follow hot on the heels of a rapid change of narrative in the US mainstream media. In previous weeks, any claims of biolabs in Ukraine were shot down, with fact checkers and media outlets declaring the claims “fake news.”



This narrative suddenly changed this week, after White House spokesperson Jen Psaki admitting that the US has biological research facilities in the Ukraine and the Pentagon is concerned Russia will find them. What was fake news last week is suddenly real news.

According to Zakharova, Russian forces have seized the US biological facilities in Ukraine. Russia is now demanding answers regarding why the US was developing biological capabilities in a country on the other side of the world that just so happens to share a land border with Russia.

“Considering that we have the evidence that cannot be refuted, the world must know what you were intending to do there,” said Zakharova, “to what ends, within which deadline, what was the amount of the so-called investment of the biological activities of Ukraine?“

“We will not leave an opportunity for Washington to keep silent this time. Remember how many years they have been spilling blood while to find chemical and biological weapons through the world, while in fact occupying and killing people. Well, they were looking in the wrong place. We have found it instead of you. We have found your own products. We have found your biological material.

“Now, considering that we have the evidence that cannot be refuted, the world must know what you were intending to do there, to what ends, within which deadline, what was the amount of the so-called investment of the biological activities of Ukraine? The data, materials, documents, please provide them.

“Enough games.“

The US is denying the biolabs are developing weapons and continue insisting they are merely “researching dangerous pathogens used by bioterrorists.“

An article from 2010 describes a US funded biolab in Odessa, Ukraine:

The level-3 bio-safety lab, which is the first built under the expanded authority of the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program, will be used to study anthrax, tularemia and Q fever as well as other dangerous pathogens.