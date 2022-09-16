Russia Says It’s “Profoundly Immoral” Not To Invite Its Representative To Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Leaders and dignitaries from around the world have been invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, but representatives from three countries, Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, have all been left off the invitation list.
Among those attending will be Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to a senior British government source, Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited to the late monarchs funeral because of his invasion of Ukraine.
Latest Videos
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the decision as “profoundly immoral” and “blasphemous”. She called the snub as an “attempt to use the national tragedy for geopolitical purposes”.
Zakharova said “We view this British attempt to use a national tragedy that has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country during the days of mourning as profoundly immoral”
“This is especially blasphemous to the memory of Elizabeth II, who is known to have served during World War II in the territorial defence ranks of the British Armed Forces fighting the Nazis”
Zakharova went on to say that the late monarch did not interfere with politics and so they should not play a part in the invitation list.
“The unifying image of Queen Elizabeth II, who has not interfered with politics as a matter of principle during her reign, has not become an obstacle to London’s dissenting attacks, which are subject to accomplishing their own conjectural objectives” she said.
“For our part, we express our profound condolences to the British people for the great loss that befell them.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Russia Says It’s “Profoundly Immoral” Not To Invite Its Representative To Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral - September 16, 2022
- New York Declares State Of Emergency Over Polio - September 16, 2022
- New York Airs Commercial To Raise Awareness Of Childrens Myocarditis - September 15, 2022