Russia Says ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Was Spawn Of The US

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US facilitated the rise of ISIS and so far Russia has not been able to verify US claims about the death of the terror groups leader.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “is or was if he is really dead a spawn of the United States,” Lavrov told the Russian Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

“ISIS as such came into existence in the wake of the US illegal invasion of Iraq, the collapse of the Iraqi state and the release of extremists that Americans previously kept in prisons there… So, to a certain degree, the Americans have now eliminated their own spawn, if it did happen.“

RT reports: Lavrov also said that the Russian military still do not have enough information to confirm with confidence that the self-proclaimed ‘Caliph’ is indeed dead. “We want to get additional information,” he said.

It was all stated triumphantly and jubilantly. Yet, our military still study the issue and … cannot confirm many US statements so far.

US President Donald Trump pompously announced American special forces neutralized the terrorist leader in “a daring night-time raid” in northwest Syria, yet, his statement was met with skepticism by many.

While the Pentagon released drone footage of the raid, it offered little proof regarding the terrorist leader’s demise itself.

His mutilated body, found under the rubble of a collapsed tunnel, was allegedly buried at sea, but evidence for this assertion, too, essentially remains classified.

Earlier, Syrian President Bashar Assad also expressed his doubts about the fate of the notorious terrorist and said that Washington could recreate him "under a different name, as a different individual," also suggesting the Americans could reproduce "ISIS in its entirety," possibly "under a different name but with the same thought and the same purpose."