Russia Responds To Media Claims That Putin Is Dead Or Terminally Ill

The Kremlin has responded to claims that keep appearing in western media outlets that Vladimir Putin is either dead or dying.

In an interview with French media on Sunday Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who pointed out that Putin makes daily appearances in public, issued a statement on the matter.

He said: “You can see him on TV screens, read, and listen to his speeches. I don’t think that a sane person can suspect any signs of an illness or ailment in this man” He then added: “I’ll leave it on the conscience of those who disseminate such rumors despite daily opportunities for everyone to see how he and others look like”

Summit News reports: Lurid assertions about Putin’s health appear to be part of a black propaganda campaign to deflate the ‘masculine’ image Putin tries to portray, given that they appear to be backed by no actual evidence whatsoever.

Indeed, the much vaunted ‘fact-checkers’ seem to be AWOL on this one.

The claims, which are almost always made by anonymous intelligence officials, include;

– Putin has Parkinson’s disease.

– Putin has dementia.

– Putin has blood cancer.

– Putin is suffering from “chemo brain”, a cognitive impairment caused by cancer treatment.

– Putin recently underwent major surgery.

– Putin is taking steroids to hide his symptoms.

– Putin is “constantly” being followed around by doctors.

– Putin is fooling the word by using “pre-recorded appearances.”

– Putin is using “body doubles” and “actors” to fulfil his public appearances.

– Putin’s health woes have weakened his grip on power, which is now tenuous.

– Putin may even be dead already but that it won’t be admitted for “months” to avoid a Kremlin coup.

Of course, no one knows the true state of Putin’s health because NATO-aligned spies and corporate media outlets will always seek to play up the most dire speculation in an effort to undermine the Russian president.

One insight into the veracity of such reports is that the claims are being amplified by British spy Christopher Steele, who infamously authored the dubious Trump dossier which has been roundly debunked.

The report, which was funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign in an effort to get dirt on Trump, ludicrously claimed that Trump had visited Moscow to have women urinate on him.

“It was later revealed that Trump did not go to Russia when Steele claimed he did, and that Steele’s primary source for the document was based in the United States, not Russia. That source later personally debunked the “pee tape” allegation while speaking to the FBI,” writes Tom Pappert.

Even the New York Times was forced to acknowledge that Steele’s work has been “discredited,” so his claims on Putin’s health should be taken with a grain of salt.