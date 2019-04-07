Russia Rejects Trump’s Recognition Of Israeli “Sovereignty” Over The Golan Heights

Russia has condemned US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli “sovereignty” over the occupied Golan Heights,

“We reject the US president’s decision on the occupied Syrian Golan, which flagrantly violates the UN Charter,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.

During a joint press conference in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Lavorv stressed the need for a political solution to the conflict in Syria in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The Jordanian foreign minister, reiterated his country’s firm position that the Golan Heights is occupied Syrian territory in accordance with international resolutions, adding that Trump’s declaration over the Golan was in violation of international law.

Press TV reports: On March 25, Trumped signed a proclamation, formally recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights. The announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House.

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in a statement, called the US decision a “blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria.

“The liberation of the Golan by all available means and its return to the Syrian motherland is an inalienable right,” according to the statement carried by Syria’s official news agency SANA, which added, “The decision … makes the United States the main enemy of the Arabs.”

The Arab League condemned the move, saying that “Trump’s recognition does not change the area’s status.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it was impossible for Turkey to accept the US decision on the Golan Heights.

Elsewhere in his Sunday remarks, Lavrov noted that any settlement of the conflict in Syria must fall within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which endorses a road map for a peace process in Syria, and sets out the outlines of a nationwide ceasefire.

He noted that the fight against terrorism should be done without any double standards.‘