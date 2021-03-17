Russia Recalls Washington Ambassador After Biden Calls Putin A ‘Killer’

Moscow has called back Russia’s Washington envoy for consultations, saying it wants to halt “irreversible deterioration” of US ties after Biden said he agreed with an assessment that Putin is a “killer”, according to reports.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he believed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin is a killer who has no soul and who will soon “pay a price” for trying to meddle in last November’s presidential election.

Biden told ABC News : “He will pay a price” in a pre taped interview that aired on Wednesday.

The interview followed hours after a report published by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence assessed that Putin had “authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party…”

The Kremlin said Russia “did not interfere” in the election and “was not involved in campaigns against any of the candidates,” and said the allegations were “absolutely unfounded.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analyzing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States”