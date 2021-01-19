RUSSIA FOREVER! Hillary & Nancy Claim Trump Took Orders From Putin to Allow Capitol Riot

Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi now claim that President Trump orchestrated the Capitol siege after taking secret orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton spoke to Pelosi on her latest podcast, where the pair talked about their favorite conspiracy theories – Trump and Russia.

“We learned a lot about our system of government over the last four years with a president who disdains democracy and, as you have said numerous times, has other agendas,” Clinton ranted.

“What they all are, I don’t think we yet know. I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings,” she continued, adding “I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.”

She then claimed that Trump’s “enablers,” “accomplices,” and “cult members” were behind the rioting.

Is Twitter going to include Russiagate in its new crackdown on conspiracy theories? @Jack? — Paul DellaPelle😀 (@paolodellapelle) January 19, 2021

Summit.news reports: Clinton asked Pelosi “Do you think we need a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?”

Pelosi responded “I do,” and claimed she told Trump that “With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.”

“And these people, unbeknownst to them, maybe, are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States,” Pelosi proclaimed, adding “So yes, we should have a 9/11 commission, and there is strong support in the Congress to do that.”

So another three year waste of time and money chasing some Putin conspiracy?

The unhinged rantings were immediately dubbed ‘BlueAnon’:

LOL. In that above clip, Hillary Clinton explicitly suggests that Trump was plotting with Putin on the day of the Capitol Riots, as if Putin directed it.



These people are the *last* ones with any moral standing to rant about conspiracy theories & disinformation. 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 19, 2021

After the break: we'll discuss with our all-FBI panel whether more censorship power is needed to prevent conspiracy theories and disinformation from spreading.



And then, our all-CIA panel asks: did Putin use a pee-pee tape to control the US, and did he order the Capitol riot?? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 19, 2021

Hillary, can you show me on the doll were Trump hurt you? — Dr. Lazy Boondoggle (@T_RoyReborn) January 19, 2021