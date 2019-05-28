Russia & China Boycott US Led Conference To End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

China and Russia will not participate in a US-led conference to promote what they call the ‘Deal of the Century’ to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Russia’s Foreign Minister has warned that the so-called peace plan is doomed to fail, will “ruin everything” gained from previous efforts and will fail to guarantee a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

The conference is set to take place in Bahrain next month where Trump administration officials are expected to unveil economic aspects of the plan

Beijing and Moscow notified the Palestinians several days ago that they would be boycotting the conference. Palestinians will not be participating in the conference either Palestine’s Minister of Social Development Ahhmed Majdalani said.

Majdalani stressed that “Any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel.”

Press TV reports: China’s Ambassador to Palestine Guo Wei informed Nabil Shaath, the foreign policy adviser to the Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas, that Beijing and Moscow had made an agreement to boycott the event, the Palestine Chronicle non-profit news and information organization reported on Monday. The meeting reportedly took place in the city of Ramallah in Israel-occupied West Bank.

“Boycotting the Bahrain conference comes within the framework of a bilateral Russian-Chinese agreement not to participate in it,” the Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted Wei as saying. Wei stressed Beijing’s position “in support of the Palestinian cause and people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (al-Quds) as its capital,” the agency added.

Israel claimed existence following a Western-backed war against Arab states in 1948. In 1967, it occupied the West Bank and other chunks of Arab land during fresh warfare.

Washington has kept the plan, which President Donald Trump has hailed as “the deal of century,” under wraps. Leaked information, however, indicate that it features serious violations of the Palestinian’s age-old demands.