The Ukrainian arm of the international Red Cross non-profit organization has been accused of compiling a disturbing catalogue of local Ukrainian children with “health organs” in the city of Mariupol, according to Russian investigators.

The scourge of human trafficking and organ sales has blighted Ukraine for years and the discovery of the Red Cross catalogue of children’s organs raises disturbing questions regarding what role the international non-profit might be playing in Ukraine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday it will look into the allegations made by Vladimir Taranenko, the head of the Donetsk-based civic organization ‘Peoples Retinue,’ a volunteer movement that assists law enforcement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Taranenko posted a video of what he described as a search of the Red Cross office in Mariupol on his social media and claimed some of the evidence found there casts the international charity in a very disturbing light.

He claimed the Red Cross office kept medical records for over 1,000 local children, but they recorded their “healthy organs” instead of any medical conditions or procedures.

It is estimated that over 100,000 organ transplants are performed across the world every year. As global supply does not equal demand, people turn to illegal means and the illegal organ trade is booming. The WHO estimates that five to ten percent of all organ transplants performed worldwide are illegal.

Taranenko also stated that some of the Red Cross literature discovered at the office involved instructions on “how to use weapons, including in a format intended for children.”

The video showed at least one military-related manual. It was a printout of “Practical Military Ordnance Identification” by Thomas Gersbeck, a retired US Marines Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician. The book is a field manual on how to identify un-exploded munitions and handle them in a safe manner.

Screenshot from a video published by Vladimir Taranenko.

Taranenko has said that Russian-backed DPR investigators will “shed light” on the activities of the non-profit. The Russian committee said it will add the video to a list of evidence it already has regarding suspected crimes by Zelensky’s Kiev regime in the region.

Neither the Ukrainian society nor the International Committee of the Red Cross have commented on the allegations or attempted to explain why it kept a catalogue of “healthy organs” belonging to children in a region known for human trafficking and organ sales.