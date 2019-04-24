Rush Limbaugh: Hillary Clinton Needs to Be in Jail

On Tuesday Hillary Clinton defiantly told a TIME 100 conference that President Donald Trump should be indicted.
Hillary Clinton: I’m really of the mind that the Mueller report is part of the beginning…because there’s still so much more that we should know and that we should act upon… And we’re a long way from knowing because we need to get the full report — the unredacted version.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hillary then went on to say that Trump should have been indicted.
What a stunning remark considering her campaign paid for the Steele anti-Trump dossier!
On Monday night radio talk show legend Rush Limbaugh joined Martha MacCallum to discuss Hillary Clinton’s remarks earlier today.
Rush Limbaugh told Martha that Hillary Clinton, “Needs to be investigated, she needs to be indicted and she needs to be in jail.”
President Trump thanked Rush Limbaugh for his remarks today.
