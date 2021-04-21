Rumors Swirl About President Harris’ Mental State After She Bursts Into ANOTHER Uncontrolled Laughing Fit

Rumors are swirling about Kamala Harris’ mental state after she was caught laughing uncontrollably in front of a crowd in North Carolina on Monday.

Harris, who is effectively running the country at this point, has repeatedly burst out in fits of laughter during totally inappropriately times.

The latest example came on Monday as Harris spoke in North Carolina about the Administration’s controversial jobs plan.

Harris attempted to make a joke, suggesting that opportunities are “equally available to women as well as men” like hard hats. It was then she began laughing like a hyena.

“Because there’s an interesting fact,” Harris said, as ripples of laughter began emerging from her belly.

“In case you didn’t know, hard hats are actually unisex.”

Summit.news reports: Despite the fact that literally no one knew what the hell she was laughing at, or found what she was saying funny, Harris felt the need to blurt out loud “everybody’s laughing.”

Kamala Harris just tried to crack a joke.



"Haha, everybody's laughing."



(no one was laughing) pic.twitter.com/rZPzGvIQUr — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 19, 2021

Harris keeps repeating this bizarre behaviour:

Kamala Harris laughs hysterically when discussing struggling parents who aren’t able to send their kids to school. pic.twitter.com/h4O4Ujkc4T — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 29, 2021

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com