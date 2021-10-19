Rules for Thee, but Not for Me! Bill Gates Caught Maskless at Daughter’s Elite Wedding

“My universe,” Jennifer Gates, 25, wrote in a photo posted on her Instagram account showing her walking down the aisle Saturday with Nayer Nasser at the $16 million North Salem property.
“What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend,” Melinda Gates wrote on Instagram. “So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day.”
Nypost.com reports: The maskless ceremony occurred on the eve of a new controversy for Bill Gates.
A Wall Street Journal report Monday revealed that Bill Gates was once ordered to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female Microsoft employee.
The alleged misdeeds took place more than a decade earlier when Gates targeted the mid-level worker and tried to coax her into off-campus meetings, the report said.
