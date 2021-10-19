Rules for Thee, but Not for Me! Bill Gates Caught Maskless at Daughter’s Elite Wedding

Bill and Melinda Gates were both caught not wearing masks at their daughter’s wedding this weekend, according to photographs leaked online.

“My universe,” Jennifer Gates, 25, wrote in a photo posted on her Instagram account showing her walking down the aisle Saturday with Nayer Nasser at the $16 million North Salem property.

“What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend,” Melinda Gates wrote on Instagram. “So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day.”

Nypost.com reports: The maskless ceremony occurred on the eve of a new controversy for Bill Gates.

A Wall Street Journal report Monday revealed that Bill Gates was once ordered to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female Microsoft employee.

The alleged misdeeds took place more than a decade earlier when Gates targeted the mid-level worker and tried to coax her into off-campus meetings, the report said.