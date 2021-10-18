Rules for Thee, but Not for Me! Biden Caught Maskless at Elite DC Restaurant

President Biden and the First Lady have come under fire after they were caught on camera attending an elite restaurant without wearing face masks.

The Bidens dined maskless at Fiola Mare over the weekend for the first DC restaurant date night since moving into the White House.

“Video and photos from fellow customers show Biden maskless as he exited the restaurant just before 8 PM, a move that drew criticism from right-wing personalities on Twitter,” the Washingtonian reported.

DC has a strict mask mandate for all indoor restaurants. No exceptions.