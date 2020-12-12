Rudy Giuliano Vows to Fight Deep State After SCOTUS Rejects Texas Lawsuit: “We’re Not Finished”

President Trump is determined to keep fighting until the bitter end after the Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit to Joe Biden’s wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that the case wasn’t rejected on its merits, but rather on standing.

“So the answer to that is to bring the case in the district court by the president, by some of the electors, alleging some of the same facts where there would be standing, and therefore get a hearing,” Giuliani said.

“Originally we thought about this as possibly four or five separate cases. So that’s the option we’re going to have to go to. There’s nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court,” Giuliani continued.

“We’re not finished, believe me,” he said at the end of the interview.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Jenna Ellis, another member of the Trump legal team who appeared on Newsmax right after Giuliani, said a second major facet of their strategy is to convince legislatures in these battleground states to “reclaim their delegates.”

Time is running out as states have certified their votes and the Electoral College meets in a few days. But the Trump team believes they still have time to act, signaling they’ll continue the fight into January.

Giuliani and Ellis argue that the president’s legal team still has time to make its various cases to courts, basing its argument on a dissent given by the late liberal Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the 2000 case Bush v. Gore, which granted the presidency to Republican George Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

“But none of these dates has ultimate significance in light of Congress’ detailed provisions for determining, on ‘the sixth day of January,’ the validity of electoral votes,” Ginsburg wrote.

The Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to the president’s reelection chances on Friday by declining to hear a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the election in key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, released a statement saying they would have heard the case. However, the statement explicitly said neither justice would have granted any further relief, meaning the lawsuit would have unanimously ended with Trump’s defeat.