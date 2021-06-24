Rudy Giuliani Suspended from Practicing Law in New York

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in the state of New York.

According to reports, Giuliani, a former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump Attorney, was suspended after a state court ruled that he made “false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election.

Gateway Pundit reports: The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court said it was “immediately suspending” Giuliani’s license.

The New York Times says it was because he made “false and misleading” statements on the stolen 2020 election.

From the court document: Rudy made “false and misleading statements” defending President Trump after the 2020 election to “improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud.”

