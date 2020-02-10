Rudy Giuliani: I Have ‘Smoking Gun’ Proving Hunter Biden ‘Under Prosecution’ In Europe For Corruption

Witnesses are ready to “name names” in an investigation into Hunter Biden and Ukraine corruption, according to President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani who also said he has proof Biden is now “under prosecution” in Europe.

The former prosecutor and mayor of New York City dropped the bombshell during an interview on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.”

Giuliani told Jesse Watters that his aim was to make sure the President emerges as “totally vindicated” following the failed impeachment proceedings against him.

“I want to prove what happened,” Giuliani said.

“Because I believe if we prove what happened, he will be totally vindicated.”

“I have what I used to call as a US Attorney A SMOKING GUN:

Evidence that #HunterBiden is under prosecution by the AG of #Latvia for corruption and money laundering—$14.8mil from Ukraine to Latvia to Cyprus to the #Biden account in the US!” @RudyGiuliani @WattersWorld pic.twitter.com/PdLekReRCR — 🇺🇸California Condor🇺🇸 (@Condor_Law) February 9, 2020

Watters asked Giuliani if he had documentation proving Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine were corrupt.

“Lindsey, get started,” Giuliani said.

“I have what I used to call as a US Attorney a smoking gun.

“I’ll simply it. $14.8 million goes from Ukraine to a company in Latvia disguised as a loan. Then it goes from Latvia to another company disguised as another loan, in Cyprus.

“And then it goes to the US and we lose track of it.”

Giuliani also said he has the documentation from Latvia to Ukraine confirming Hunter Biden is under prosecution for corruption.

Giuliani then expressed his frustration that former Vice President Joe Biden wasn’t investigated when he bragged about getting Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

“Look, the government has been so lax in investigating, it’s pathetic,” Giuliani said.

“I mean … when I was a U.S. attorney … the day Joe Biden made that boastful announcement … the investigation would have begun the next day for bribery.“

Giuliani ended the segment by declaring, “We’ve got the documents, Lindsey.”

As previously reported, Senators have begun gathering evidence on the Bidens, as their investigation into allegations of corruption in Ukraine moves forward.

Two Republican Senate chairmen have revealed they began their probe into Biden conduct in Ukraine within minutes of Trump being acquitted in the Senate of the House Democrats’ impeachment charges.

Senators Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin released a letter revealing they demanded Secret Service Director James Murray hand over documents on Hunter Biden immediately after the acquittal vote earlier this week.