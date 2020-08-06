Rudy Giuliani Says Black Lives Matter Is Led by ‘Killers’ Who ‘Hate White People’

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has called the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization a “domestic terrorist group” led by “killers” who “hate white people”

During a segment of Fox and Friends on Thursday, Giuliani said “These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They’re people who hate white men in particular. And they want to do away with a mother-father family”

The Independent reports: While the US State Department has a list of foreign terror organisations, the government does not legally denominate domestic terror groups.

In two separate incidents on 7 July 2016, two black US military veterans allegedly invoked the phrase “black lives matter” as they opened fire on police and civilians in Dallas, Texas, and Bristol, Tennessee.

Investigators determined both men had acted alone, and that the Black Lives Matter political organisation was in no way involved.

“That’s not to suggest that no one associated with BLM — or any particular movement — never engages in some criminal behavior,” Joshua Geltzer, a counterterrorism expert who has worked on the national security council, told PolitiFact in July. “But the relevant question is whether the organization itself engages in the type of activity laid out by statute. And, on that, there’s been no evidence provided to indicate as much.”

Mr Trump has never gone as far as Mr Giuliani in labelling Black Lives Matter a terrorist organisation, though he said the organisation “started off very badly” when demonstrators at a march in Minnesota in 2015 chanted “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon,” referring to police.

The group that organised that 2015 march is not affiliated with the national Black Lives Matter organisation, according to reports.