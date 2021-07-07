Rudy Giuliani Offered FBI Proof of Hunter Biden’s ‘Sickening’ Child Rape Videos – They Ignored Him

“The only incriminating thing in my house are the Hunter Biden hard drives, and they wouldn’t take them,” Giuliani said during an interview released on Tuesday with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.
“I mean, I offered them the incriminating evidence here. I’ve got plenty of crimes for you, and the FBI said, ‘No, no, no, we don’t want that.”
Huckabee was shocked, “they didn’t take the laptops, right?”
That’s when Giuliani declared the following bombshell:
“It contains one crime after another, including child pornography.”
Thelibertydaily.com reports: Here’s the interview. The bombshells start at 4:22:
The very premise behind the formation of the Federal Bureau of Investigations was to protect the people against crimes that cross state lines. Hunter Biden’s crimes cross the globe, but the FBI has no interest in protecting children from “connected” predators.
