Rudy Giuliani told Fox News there is a lot of information emerging from the shadows about Joe Biden, and that the alleged scandals to which the Democratic presidential frontrunner is connected will be “a lot bigger” than one of the most notorious scandals in US political history.

Guiliani explained to Fox News’ John Roberts the situation involving Biden and Ukraine: “What I’m talking about, this, it’s Ukrainian collusion, which was large, significant, and proven with Hillary Clinton, with the Democratic National Committee, a woman named Chalupa, with the ambassador, with an FBI agent who’s now been hired by George Soros who was funding a lot of it.“

“When Biden got the prosecutor fired, the new prosecutor, who Biden approved – you don’t get to approve a prosecutor in a foreign country, unless something fishy is going on,” Guiliani continued. “The new prosecutor dropped the case, not just on Biden’s kid and the crooked company that Biden’s kid work for, Burisma. That was done as a matter of record in October of 2016, after the guy got tanked.”

“He also dropped the case on George Soros’ company called AntAC. AntAC is the company where there’s documentary evidence that they were producing false information about Trump, about Biden. Fusion GPS was there,” Giuliani added. “Go back and listen to Nellie Ohr’s testimony. Nellie Ohr says that there was a lot of contract between Democrats and the Ukraine.”

“Well, I have all the contacts. And, John, when the rest of this comes out, and when you look at China and the $1.5 billion that the Biden family took out of China while that guy was negotiating for us, this will be a lot bigger than Spiro Agnew,” Giuliani concluded.

Agnew was President Richard Nixon’s Vice President who was forced to resign from office over corruption.

DailyWire report: On Sunday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for the Department of Justice to investigate Biden over his connections to Ukraine.

“Joe Biden said everybody’s looked at this and found nothing,” Graham said. “Who is everybody? Nobody’s looked at the Ukraine and the Bidens. Nobody’s looked at the role the Ukraine played in the 2016 election.”

“Do you think the media in America would really look at it and report on it if there was something bad for the Bidens or are they unduly interfered in the 2016 election?” Graham continued. “I’m calling for somebody in the Justice Department to look at all things Ukraine. We have looked at all things Russia and Trump, his family, everything about his family, every transaction between the Trump campaign and Russia,” Graham said.

“Now it’s time to see whether or not the Ukrainians released information regarding Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager. What relationships, if any, did the Biden world have to the Ukraine,” Graham added. “What role, if any, did the Ukraine play in the 2016 election? So nobody’s looked at this, but somebody should. So I’m hoping the Department of Justice will look at the Biden-Ukraine connection like we looked at the Trump-Russia connection.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said on Sunday that “the American people deserve to know” if there was corruption involved with Biden’s dealings with Ukraine.