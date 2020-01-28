Rudy Giuliani: ‘If We Can’t Prosecute Joe Biden, We Don’t Have Justice in America’

Democrats are covering for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Rudy Guiliani, who told Fox News “if we can’t prosecute Joe Biden, we don’t have justice in America.“

Speaking to Fox News, Giuliani stated that an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden was warranted as the evidence against him is there for all to see.

Earlier this month, Giuliani vowed to release “evidence” proving Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, “made millions” from “selling” the Obama Administration to Ukraine.

The former New York City Mayor said the was handing over the “evidence about the extent of Dem corruption” to Fox News and urged his followers to keep an eye out for the news “about noon” on Friday.

On Thursday, Giuliani also posted on Twitter, saying that he was planning to release evidence that Bidens “made millions selling public office.”

“Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more,” President Donald Trump’s personal attorney tweeted.

PIRRO: OK, Rudy, you heard Nadler. He is a long-time New York Congressman.

GIULIANI: Yes, yes.

PIRRO: You know him well from your New York days.

GIULIANI: Yes, a long-time hack.

PIRRO: He claims you wanted Ukraine to announce the investigation.

GIULIANI: Yes, basic long-time New York hack.

PIRRO: Talk to me, and he says it personally benefited you.

GIULIANI: Yes, I wanted them to investigate. Yes, I wanted them to investigate it because it would help to exculpate my client. It had nothing to do with dig up dirt on Biden. It was handed to me in November of 2018.

The Biden family pulled somewhere between $8 million and $20 million out of Ukraine, totally corruptly. Biden was involved in two massive bribes. Zlochevsky bribed him. He bribed Poroshenko. He disgraced the United States of America. And Nadler should be ashamed for covering up for him.

He also did the same thing, by the way, Biden did in Iraq where he was point man, and his brother got a piece of it, $1.5 billion housing project. And he did the same thing in China when he was point man. And the kid got a $1.5 billion investment from China in a hedge fund for himself, Kerry’s kid and Whitey Bulger’s nephew.

Biden is so dirty that you and I would have had him indicted six months ago. And Nadler is doing what a hack Democrat usually does. He’s covering up for a crook.I don’t care if he was Vice President. I don’t care if he’s running for President of the United States. I’ll say it straight out; Joe Biden is a crook. And he sold out the United States of America in Iraq, in Ukraine, in China, and if we can’t prosecute him, we do not have justice in America.