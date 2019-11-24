Rudy Giuliani: Deep State Are Going to Try to Kill Me

Rudy Giuliani says Deep State goons are going to try to kill him over evidence that threatens to expose Biden and Obama.

Giuliani put the DC swamp on notice on Saturday, telling them that he’s ready to expose the Obama administration in a scandal that will “devastate the Democrat Party.”

Shortly after, Giuliani appeared on Fox News where host Ed Henry asked whether he’s afraid that he could soon be indicted.

“Oh, wow, how long have you known me, Ed?” Giuliani asked.

“Do you think I’m afraid? Do you think I get afraid? I did the right thing. I represented my client in a very very effective way. I was so effective that I’ve discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press has been covering up for three or four years.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “You should have jumped all over this in 2015 when this awful conflict was mentioned and it was hidden and suppressed by the Washington press,” Giuliani added. “But you know that the reality is, I’m embarrassing you because you didn’t do your job and I’m also going to bring out a pay-for-play scheme in the Obama administration that will be devastating to the Democrat Party.”

“I expected the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues they’re going to try to kill me,” he said. “Because they’re going to kill the messenger. But damn it, the mafia couldn’t kill me, your colleagues are not going to kill me.”

This was an explosive exchange between Giuliani and Ed Henry!

WATCH:

Rudy, in a follow-up tweet revealed he has a kill switch just in case something happens to him.

“The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office,” Giuliani said.

“If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart,” he added.

Rudy Giuliani has been exposing the Biden crime family’s involvement in Ukraine corruption, specifically their pay-to-play scheme with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach revealed last month that former Vice President Joe Biden was personally paid $900,000 for lobbying activities from Burisma Holdings.

This is just the tip of the iceberg and the swamp hit back at Giuliani by putting him under criminal investigation for potential FARA violations and campaign finance violations.

But Rudy is fighting back and put the DC swamp on notice that he’s going into overdrive to expose more Obama-Biden pay-to-play corruption!