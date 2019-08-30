Rudy Giuliani: Deep State Prosecutions Coming Following IG Report

Rudy Giuliani has promised the American people that “prosecutions will happen” following the release of the DOJ Inspector General Report on Thursday.

Former FBI Director James Comey was found to have violated FBI policies by leaking classified information to the press – a move that led directly to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Despite this, the DOJ decided not to prosecute Comey.

“With what I know about Ukraine and elsewhere, I am sure that this happened and went higher and lower than Comey. Prosecutions will happen,” Giuliani tweeted:

Breitbart.com reports: The report determined that Comey broke FBI rules by leaking memos from his private conversations with President Trump. It also found that the former FBI director set a “dangerous example” for other employees and noted that Comey sought “a personally desired outcome.”

“Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records,” the report stated.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” it continued.

Despite that, the DOJ declined to prosecute Comey.

“Upon completing its investigation, the OIG provided its factual findings to the Justice Department for a prosecutorial decision regarding Comey’s conduct, as required by the Inspector General Act,” the office stated.

“After reviewing the matter, the DOJ declined prosecution,” it added.

Despite Comey’s bizarre claim of vindication, many GOP leaders issued strong statements on the explosive report, describing it as a “stunning and unprecedented rebuke” of Comey.

“The Inspector General’s report is a stunning and unprecedented rebuke of a former Director of the FBI,” Rep. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a statement.

“This is the first of what I expect will be several more ugly and damning rebukes of senior DOJ and FBI officials regarding their actions and biases toward the Trump campaign of 2016,” he continued:

I also appreciate Mr. Horowitz for reinforcing the proper standards expected of senior DOJ and FBI officials.



“James Comey constantly described himself as acting in favor of a thorough process and transparency—even as he routinely hid information from President Trump about the dossier’s shoddy credibility and Clinton paid-for origins,” remarked Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC):

“Now we know why Comey didn’t want to prosecute Clinton—he didn’t see a problem mishandling sensitive information. After clearing her, he did it too!” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote. “Comey, like Clinton, thinks he’s above the law”:

“Today’s IG report confirms James Comey violated the FBI’s own standards and was dishonest about how he handled classified material,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) wrote in part.

“It’s time to restore Americans’ confidence that federal law enforcement is committed to justice and free from political gamesmanship”: