Rudy Giuliani: Black Lives Matter Will Be Exposed as a Marxist ‘Terrorist Organization’

Rudy Guiliani claims that the radical Black Lives Matter movement will soon be exposed as “a terrorist organization.”

Giuliani also blasted New York City mayor Bill De Blasio’s commission of a Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower, saying the liberal mayor proved himself to be “a communist.”

“Black Lives Matter is an organization run by three Marxists and financed by a convicted terrorist – who I happened to have convicted, who got 58 years in jail and got a corrupt pardon from Bill Clinton,” Giuliani said on Fox News’s Hannity on Friday.

“This is not a benign organization.”

“It’s certainly a violent organization and I believe in the course of time it will be shown to be a terrorist organization,” he added.

WATCH:

.@RudyGiuliani says #BlackLivesMatter is a organization ran by 3 Marxist and financed by a convicted terrorist that he convicted. In the course of time he thinks it will be shown it’s a terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/bQMXiY86np — The Dirty Truth (@RealDirty on Parler) (@AKA_RealDirty) July 11, 2020

.@RudyGiuliani says @BilldeBlasio is A communist and a stupid one at that. pic.twitter.com/z24fs1KnBm — The Dirty Truth (@RealDirty on Parler) (@AKA_RealDirty) July 11, 2020

Foxnews.com reports: Giuliani also criticized de Blasio for denigrating the NYPD and slashing their funding in recent weeks, before returning to the topic of the mural in front of Trump Tower.

“He’s putting ‘Black Lives Matter’ in front of the president’s personal residence,” he mused. “The president he wants to … help bail out New York — [he] not only is a communist but is a stupid one.”