Rudy Giuliani: 5 Obama Officials WILL Be Indicted

Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani has warned that at around 3-5 Obama officials will be indicted for their roles in the Spygate scandal.

The former New York Mayor joined Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night to discuss the coup attempt against Trump:

TRANSCRIPT:

Rudy Giuliani: “Attorney General Barr is very upset by what they did.

Even if it isn’t treason it’s perjury, suborning perjury, submitting false documents to the FISA Court, colluding with Ukrainians to obtain dirty information on Trump and the Trump campaign.

There are so many crimes. We don’t need treason. And, I don’ think they’re going to get away with it.

I think three, or four, or five of them are going to get indicted.”