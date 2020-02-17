Royal Family Website Caught Linking Users To XXX Site With Click Throughs To ‘Incest Porn’

Britain’s royal family is facing yet another embarrassment — with its official website sending users to a hardcore Chinese porn site with links to live sex shows and incest porn.

Royal.uk opens with a photo of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II next to husband Prince Philip, proudly declaring itself “the home of the Royal Family” and showcasing all the senior royal family members.

It also links to charities getting royal support and approval — with one link for a charity patronized by Prince Harry mistakenly taking users to a Chinese porn site, The Sun reported.

However, instead of Welsh charity Dolen Cymru, web surfers were confronted with videos of couples having sex, along with flashing click-throughs to “rape incest porn” and “live sex shows.”

The hardcore porn site has the same name as the Welsh non-profit, leading many to believe the pornographic link was inserted in error.

The British newspaper alerted Buckingham Palace and the charity to the embarrassing mistake and by Monday morning the correct link was in place.

Prince Harry has called the charity — which helps communities in Wales and South Africa — “quite invaluable,” The Sun reports.