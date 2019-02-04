Royal Family To Be Evacuated If Brexit Sparks Riots In London

Cold war emergency plans have reportedly been revived to evacuate the royal family if unrest follows a no deal Brexit.

A source from the government’s Cabinet Office said that if there are riots in London following a disruptive departure from the European Union, Queen Elizabeth and her family will be moved to safe locations away from the capital.

The Cold War plans to protect the Royals were drawn up in 1962 following the Cuban Missile Crisis, but this sounds more like fear mongering. The revival of the plan was ridiculed by Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who described it as a ‘wartime fantasy’

The Guardian reports: “These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the cold war but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” the Sunday Times said, quoting an unnamed source from the government’s Cabinet Office, which handles sensitive administrative issues.

The Mail on Sunday also said it had learnt of plans to move the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, to safe locations away from London.

In January an annual speech by the Queen, 92, to a women’s group was widely interpreted in Britain as a call for politicians to reach agreement over Brexit.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative MP and keen supporter of Brexit, told the Mail on Sunday he believed the plans showed unnecessary panic by officials over a no-deal Brexit as senior royals had remained in London during bombing in the second world war.

But the Sunday Times said an ex-police officer formerly in charge of royal protection, Dai Davies, expected Queen Elizabeth would be moved out of London if there was unrest. “If there were problems in London, clearly you would remove the royal family away from those key sites,” Davies was quoted as saying.