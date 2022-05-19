Rothschild Savages Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore

David Rothschild emerged from the shadows to savage Elon Musk on Twitter after the Telsa founder said he could not in good conscience vote Democrat any longer.

If you had any doubt that the Democrats are the party of the globalist elite then this story should put those doubts to rest.

Rothschild was responding to Musk’s tweet in which he told his followers he would not be voting Democrat int he future. Admitting that he has voted Democrat in the past, Musk said that Democrats have become “the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican” before adding “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …”

For some reason this completely reasonable tweet by Musk sent David Rothschild into a frenzy. Rothschild, a banker and global market analyst, tweeted, “Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apartheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers.”

Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apartheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers — David Rothschild 🇺🇦 (@DavMicRot) May 18, 2022

The response from other Twitter users was swift and unforgiving, and ‘Rothschild’ quickly became a trending topic.

“You are literally a Rothschild,” said one respondent.

You are literally a Rothschild https://t.co/RcOX8ZCq3U — The Villain Formerly Known As Hani 🏴 (@VividVillainy) May 19, 2022

“A rothschild complaining about other peoples privileges. The joke tells itself,” remarked another.

“Oh for f*** sake…its getting comical now. A Rothschild whinging about musks privileges…,” wrote John Kelly.

Others found it equally hilarious.

A FUCKING ROTHSCHILD IS TWEETING AT MUSK ABOUT PRIVILEGE. LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/bBTeZXdsn5 — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) May 19, 2022

A "Rothschild" is trolling Elon for his family History 🤭😆 https://t.co/RPsSElZ7WX pic.twitter.com/gpt5MEdHYG — The Húrin (@intel1osint100) May 19, 2022

Is a Rothschild laughing at @elonmusk about being rich? And when did the simulation get so desperate? 🍿 https://t.co/ik9r5HgV1G — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖆 🌞 (@daelmor) May 19, 2022

David Rothschild responded to the criticism by distancing himself from the notorious Rothschild banking dynasty, claiming he is not one of those Rothschilds.

As for Rothschild’s apartheid smear, Musk has denied his family ever owned an “emerald mine”, or that their money came from exploiting apartheid.