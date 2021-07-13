Rothschild Puppet Macron: Those Without ‘COVID Vaccine Pass’ Will Be Banned From Normal Activities

In a public address to the nation, Macron slammed those who refuse to take the vaccine, saying that only those who have taken it and who carry proof via a COVID passport will be allowed to enter the venues, in addition to hospitals, bars, cafés and tourist attractions.

“The unvaccinated will bear the brunt of the restrictions rather than everyone…from the beginning of august, the vax pass will be needed for coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, trains, buses etc…”



In an effort to force more people to take the vaccine, COVID PCR tests for the purposes of the health passport will have to be paid for.

This will make it almost impossible for working class people to go about their daily life activities unless they get the shot.