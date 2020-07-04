Rothschild Links: Evelyn and Lynne de Rothschild ‘Introduced’ Dershowitz to Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Rothschild connections have been exposed by Alan Dershowitz, who says he was introduced to Epstein’s madam and alleged pedophile and sex trafficker by Sir Evelyn and Lady Lynn de Rothschild.

Writing in the Spectator, Dershowitz said, “My wife and I were introduced to Ghislaine Maxwell by Sir Evelyn and Lady Lynn de Rothschild, and we subsequently met her on several occasions — generally in the presence of prominent people such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, presidents of universities, and prominent academic and business people.“

Lady Lynn de Rothschild is a close personal friend of Hillary Clinton, as exposed by a WikiLeaks email dump in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

Lady Lynn de Rothschild with Hillary Clinton at a Kensington Palace party also attended by Bill Clinton.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild wrote an email on April 18, 2010, in which she tells Hillary she would “love to catch up” — and “I remain your loyal adoring pal.” Clinton responds “let’s make that happen,” and signs her response, “Much love, H.”

On September 23, 2010, Clinton emailed Lynn Forester de Rothschild saying, “I was trying to reach you to tell you and Teddy that I asked Tony Blair to go to Israel as part of our full court press on keeping the Middle East negotiations going …”

Lady Lynn de Rothschild’s party at Kensington Palace featuring Hillary & Bill

Earlier this year Alan Dershowitz announced he has “secret” emails from Jeffrey Epstein that implicate VIPs, including household names, and will put “prominent people in handcuffs” when they are released.

“I can prove it, and I will prove it,” vowed Dershowitz in an interview Thursday morning with ‘Good Day New York.’

During the interview, Dershowitz pushed back against allegations that he had sex with underage girls through billionaire convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Dershowitz, who served on President Trump’s impeachment defense team, he is being framed and he has emails that will put “prominent people in handcuffs.”