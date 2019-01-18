Rosie O’Donnell: Trump Will Be Arrested Before 2020 Election

Far-left Hollywood activist, Rosie O’Donnell, says she believes President Trump will be arrested before the 2020 election.

In an interview with TMZ, Rosie was asked whether she thought Trump would be successful in a 2020 reelection:

“I certainly do not. I think he’ll be arrested.”

“I believe in America, and I believe in our political system, and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump,” she continued.

She then doubled down on her claim.

“It will never happen. Never,” O’Donnell screeched.

