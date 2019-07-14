Rosie O’Donnell Tells Activists: “Take the Fascist out of the White House”

Rosie O’Donnell attended one of the numerous far-left vigils Friday night, protesting migrant shelters and urging fellow activists to “take the fascist out of the White House.”
O’Donnell asked the crowd to “look around” and see what “America stands for.”
“The signs are beautiful. The sentiment here is beautiful. Don’t forget people. Look around. This is who we are,” she said. “This is what America stands for. All colors all shapes all sizes, all nationalities, sexualities, genders, transgender.”
“Freedom is what we were founded on. Freedom and decency are what we must demand from this government and never stop. Never forget until we take the fascist out of the White House,” the Trump-hating actress said to applause.
Breitbart.com reports: The widespread events were part of the “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps” protest, sponsored by the ultra-left wing Women’s March, Code Pink, AZ Resist, and dozens of other far-left groups. The former View co-host was one of many leftist personalities to tease the event.
It remains unclear what sign O’Donnell was particularly impressed by, but many of the homemade signs surfaced on Twitter.
“We see cruelty,” one sign read.
“Cage Trump. Not Kids,” another read, featuring a makeshift image of the president behind bars.
Rosie O’Donnell had been teasing the event for the past few weeks. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month and bizarrely compared migrant shelters to concentration camps, asserting that the U.S. had “over 100,000.”
“Yeah, the concentration camps, even though there’s lots of controversy about the word,” O’Donnell told Cohen. “But, actually, legitimate scholars who study genocide say, yes, these are, in fact, the criteria for concentration camps, they meet them. There are over 100,000 camps, in nearly every state.”