Rosie O’Donnell: Americans Are Gonna Vote ‘Mentally Ill’ Trump Out In a ‘Landslide’

Far-left actress and activist Rosie O’Donnell has predicted that Americans will “rise to the occasion” in November’s presidential election and vote “mentally ill” Donald Trump out of office in a landslide.

“I think November we’re gonna be a landslide and take him out, that’s what I have to believe,” O’Donnell said when asked about this year’s election during an appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast that aired on Monday.

“I firmly believe that the heart of the nation is bigger than his mental illness and people will rise to the occasion and vote him out.”

Rosie O’Donnell has a history of making wild claims about President Trump. Last year she claimed the president has an incestuous relationship with his daughter Ivanka.

“There’s a prevalent incest feel amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy…I think she’s, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman,” said O’Donnell.

Last year, the Sleepless in Seattle star predicted that Trump would be “arrested” before the 2020 presidential election even takes place.

“I think he’ll be arrested,” O’Donnell said at the time. “I believe in America and I believe in our political system and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump.”

With a little over six months to go until November’s election and the dropping of all charges of Russian collusion against the president, it seems unlikely that her first prediction will bear out.

With the Democrats seemingly intent on nominating former Vice President Joe Biden for the presidency, it also seems highly unlikely President Trump is going to lose in a landslide.