Roseanne Barr Drops Kamala Harris Truth Bomb Live on TV

Roseanne Barr dropped a series of truth bombs live on TV last night, defying the Democratic Party and their public relations arm, the mainstream media, by sharing real facts about presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

According to Roseanne, Kamala Harris “slept her way to the bottom” and doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near the White House, much less sitting behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

During an interview on the Candace Owens Show on Prager U, the subject moved to Kamala Harris. Unsurprisingly, no-nonsense Roseanne Barr isn’t a fan of the Californian Senator, most famous for getting her start in politics in the arms of her lover, Mayor Willie Brown.

It is widely known that Kamala Harris got her start in politics in the arms of Mayor Willie Brown.

Willie Brown gave his young mistress her first state positions, allowing Kamala Harris to earn more than $400,000 in five years.

Of course the national media were horrified by Roseanne’s truth bomb about the Democratic primary front-runner. The SFGate reported described Roseanne in derisive terms (“Trump-supporting comedian”) before reminding everybody that her show was canceled in 2018 after she “compared a black woman to an ape”.

Roseanne also took the time to blast the #MeToo movement, criticizing the accusers “hos.”

Regarding the sexual misconduct claims by a plethora of actresses, Roseanne explained that someone she had spoken to had said, “‘[The women] were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago,’” a reasoning Barr didn’t find compelling.

“Well, it’s because they’re hos,” she said.

“Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a ho.”

She went on to blame women who came forward with accusations against men after hotel room encounters for “pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money.”