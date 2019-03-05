Roseanne Barr: ‘It’s Time To Ban Women From Public Office’

Women should be banned from running for public office because female politicians are proving “too crazy to be having any responsibilities“, according to Roseanne Barr.

“I hate to say it but I think it’s time they pass a law that no woman can run for any office in the country,” said Roseanne.

Using twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as an example, Roseanne said Clinton has spent two years “tearing the country apart” because she can’t accept the fact that she lost.

“Women need to be banned from all sort of government, running for anything, because they’re all too crazy, they’re just too crazy to be trusted.”

Clinton was the first person to push the Russian collusion conspiracy theory which was seized upon by disreputable sections of the media including CNN and the New York Times, eventually gaining enough traction to result in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Roseanne explained that she arrived at the conclusion that women are not fit to run the country after reaching her sixties and reflecting on what she has learned about life.

“You know what I mean? One woman who almost wins, she takes two years to tear the country apart and contest the point that she lost. I mean, women are just too crazy to be having any responsibilities.“

“I never thought I would be saying anything like this, but this is what I’m thinking now that I’m in my sixties.“

According to Roseanne, the current generation of female politicians have betrayed their counterparts who fought for women’s liberation and the right to vote and hold office.

“I look at these women and I think ‘Damn, is that what I fought for?’ That sort of shit is what I fought for? I don’t think so.”

“I think they need to pass a law, an Executive Order, to get women out of government, shut ’em up, go home bitch. That’s it.“