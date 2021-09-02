Rose McGowan: VIP Pimp Oprah’s ‘Sick Agenda’ Will Soon Be Exposed

MeToo activist Rose McGowan has slammed ‘VIP pimp‘ Oprah Winfrey in a new tweet claiming she is “as fake as they come” and connected to numerous high-profile Hollywood pedophiles and rapists.

The “Charmed” actress wrote that that public are now beginning to see “the ugly truth” about Oprah, who is pushing a “sick power structure for personal gain.”

She tweeted out a photo of Oprah posing next to close personal friend and convicted Hollywood pedophile rapist Harvey Weinstein.

She noted how Winfrey is also linked to record executive/producer Russell Simmons who has been accused by multiple victims of rape and sexual misconduct.

“She is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come,” McGowan wrote.

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah,” she said.

“I wish she were real, but she isn’t.”

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come,” she said.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Her allegation that ‘more are seeing the ugly truth’ of Oprah seems to be in response to a clip of a 2003 interview she conducted with Dolly Parton, which resurfaced on Twitter on August 28.

In the clip, Oprah asked the country star how she is ‘defying age,’ to which Dolly joked: ‘I’m a cartoon, so I just look the same all the time.’

Oprah responded that Dolly has been open about getting work done, which the star confirms with a laugh — and adds that she’ll get more when she feels she needs to.

Watching the clip now, some Twitter users have expressed criticism of Oprah the line of questioning.

‘I feel like oprah wanted her to be embarrassed but ms dolly said “nope,”’ wrote one.

‘Oprah looked so salty when she couldn’t get her to react how she wanted.. Lmaoo,’ commented another.

‘The sad part is as I look back on a lot of interviews by Oprah, she was asking backhanded questions with the intention of humiliating her guests,’ said a third.

As for the Russell Simmons barb, McGowan appears to be referring to the 2020 documentary On the Record, which covered sexual misconduct allegations against the Def Jam Recordings and Phat Farm founder.

Oprah had stepped down as executive producer, saying there ‘is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.’

While McGowan seems to be implying that Oprah didn’t support the accusers, the talk show host had told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: ‘I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard.’

McGowan has continued to make her feelings known by liking several comments, including one reading: ‘@Oprah is a swamp creature of the highest magnitude. Barf.’

‘Love lots of people seen her for who she was,’ read another comment that McGowan retweeted. ‘The problem is those that saw her for who she was just happened to be poor. It wasn’t until you spoke out & never backed down that it became widely known. You gapped the bridges between the poor and the elites by exposing the corrupt.’

Another comment she liked read: ‘Disgusting. All about power and money. Probably afraid to come out and lose her millions.’

McGowan has publicly criticized Oprah before.

Speaking to DailyMail.com in 2018, she revealed that she was offered the chance to have an interview with Oprah to tell her story, but was immediately cautious due to the talk show host’s past friendship with Weinstein.

The Charmed actress said: ‘No way was that going to happen! No thank you.’

Oprah has said on several occasions that she had no knowledge of Weinstein’s sexual abuse.

She did call him a bully in a 2018 podcast, and described their relationship as ‘friendly.’

‘I was in Chicago, in my own little world, but what I knew about Harvey was that Harvey was a bully and that if Harvey’s on the phone, you didn’t want to take the call because you’re going to get bullied in some way,’ she said on the Goop podcast.

‘Was I friendly with Harvey? Yes, I was friendly with Harvey. Was I in association with Harvey for the “Butler” movie? Yes, but of course I didn’t know any of this was going on,’ she said.

She also called out his ‘hideous behavior’ in a 2017 Facebook post.