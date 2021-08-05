Rose McGowan Tells ‘Nursing Home Monster’ Andrew Cuomo To ‘Stop Being a Pr**k & Go Home’

Rose McGowan blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday after he refused to step down following an investiagtion that found he had sexually harassed multiple current and former NY state employees.

Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law, New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded in a 165-page report.

The actress and activist called Cuomo a ‘prick’ and demanded that he to “go home.”

McGowan also questioned the “people who protect him”…. people from “AOC” to “Pelosi” she said.

Breitbart reports: “A message for some trash in NY,” McGowan captioned in a video message to her 983k Twitter followers. The video is a short clip of the actress delivering a pointed message to the Democrat governor. “Governor Andrew Cuomo, can’t you stop being a prick? Go home.”

A message for some trash in NY pic.twitter.com/oqTJsm0r5x — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 3, 2021

“This is bigger than just some stupid, gross local politician in the U.S.A.,” McGowan continued in another voice recording. “It goes up, as we know, to the White House. So you don’t believe Tara Reade who accuses you know, you know who in the White House, and you don’t believe his accusers.”

The Charmed actress said this is not a “single-issue topic,” expressing the need to defend all of the victims of these “nursing home monsters” and the “monsters” who protect Cuomo, including “PR agencies, to assistants, to somebody’s got a big desk with a bible and an eagle on it.”

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced the findings of the independent Cuomo investigation, which concluded that the governor “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo subsequently denied the allegations and signaled he has no plans to resign over the findings.