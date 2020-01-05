Rose McGowan Issues Formal Apology to Iran for Death of Terrorist Soleimani

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan has issued a formal apology to the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of America for the death of terrorist General Qasem Soleimani.

The far-left “Charmed” star blasted the Trump administration while declaring that she does not stand with the “morally corrupt USA.”

McGowan, along with several other Hollywood celebrities, used the news of Soleimani’s death to go on yet another anti-Trump rant.

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan tweeted on Friday morning.

“We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: She included a GIF of the Iranian emoji flag flying in the breeze along with her tweet.

McGowan, an actress who appeared in the show Charmed and triggered much of the MeToo movement by coming forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, received backlash for the tweet online and responded by doubling down.

“I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA,” she tweeted, adding, “Of course Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team.”

She also singled out Trump, calling him a “dickhead” and tweeting, “I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent.”

Soleimani’s death leaves a lot of questions for Iranian leadership, as he has been called “irreplaceable” in managing the relationships Iran has with other nations, such as Syria.