Rose McGowan: Gavin Newsom’s Wife Enabled Harvey Weinstein To Rape Girls

Outspoken Hollywood actress Rose McGowan claims California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife aided and abetted pedophile rapist Harvey Weinstein in his abuse of girls.

During a bombshell interview with Dave Rubin, McGowan detailed her ordeal with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, alleging she attempted to get her to squash the story about disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of raping various girls over a period of decades. McGowan said Jennifer called her to schedule a meeting to discuss the Weinstein issue. She said: Yes. She called me and she set up a meeting with me to meet her. Somewhere in Brentwood, and actually went and I got very creeped out. And I saw her sitting where I was supposed to meet her. And I looked at her and I turned around and went back into my car and drove away.

“David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy…”@rosemcgowan tells me that Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer called her on behalf of Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer six months before the Weinstein scandal broke to make the story go away. pic.twitter.com/IG99Pb6tvl — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

Redstate.com reports: McGowan alleged that this meeting was set up about six months before the New York Times article detailing the accusations against Weinstein was published. The actress stated that Newsom had called her at the behest of David Boies, an attorney who represented Bill and Hillary Clinton and was later hired by Weinstein. McGowan said:

And she called me on behalf of a Theranos board member…a longtime lawyer of Hillary and Bill Clinton — and Weinstein — one David Boies. So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady named…with the last name of the Newsom, cold calls me, and was like, “David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy.”

If McGowan’s allegations are true, it would mean that Gov. Newsom’s wife colluded with Weinstein’s lawyer to cover up his alleged malfeasance. They sought to compel the actress to not come forward and tell her story to the Times. Given the rise of the #MeToo movement and the left’s largely fake concern for women who have been victimized by people like Weinstein, one would think Jennifer Newsom would know better.

This particular development is interesting given the fact that Gov. Newsom recently gave a virtue-signaling speech in which he lavished praise on women for being better than men at everything. “Women are smarter in politics, smarter in civics, they’re smarter in economics. Women rule,” he said.

California Gov. @GavinNewsom: "Women are smarter in politics, smarter in civics, they're smarter in economics. Women rule." pic.twitter.com/HIrDpBF1JA — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2021

Will this particular story harm Newsom’s chances for surviving the recall election which will take place on Sept 14? It is not easy to tell, but it certainly doesn’t help. Of course, the activist media won’t dare touch this story so it seems more likely that Californians won’t ever hear about McGowan’s allegations. Unless it manages to gain traction, it won’t become much of a scandal.