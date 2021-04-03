Rose McGowan Accuses Twitter Of Censoring Her Over Bill Clinton Tweet

Actress Rose McGowan has accused Twitter of targeting her for censorship after her account was suspended over a tweet about Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton.

McGowan cut a video for Russia Today to take Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to task for shutting her out of her Twitter account.

“What are you so afraid of Jack Dorsey, a little freedom of speech?” the charmed star said in the video. She the added “I know Twitter is trying to silence me, and I know a lot of powerful Democrats are behind it.”

“I don’t understand why you support evil, Jack Dorsey. And why you lie.”

“Let me speak….I am more dangerous if you silence me” the activist concluded.

Activist, author, and artist Rose McGowan has had her Twitter account suspended, over a tweet she posted about Jeffrey Epstein and President Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/V2NmM9ZQld — RT (@RT_com) March 30, 2021

Breitbart reports: McGowan was suspended over a tweet accusing Democrats of putting party over principles.

“If you put your party over principles, over ethics, you are the problem not me. You can come for me all you want, I do not care. This is your cult leader. If you aren’t disgusted, to take a long hard look in the mirror & wake the F up. Photo taken on Epstein’s island,” McGowan reportedly wrote early this week.

The tweet included an image of artwork by British artist Alison Jackson depicting a woman giving Bill Clinton a massage which McGowan called “Photo taken on Epstein’s island.”

Twitter locked McGowan’s account and sent her a note informing her that it had determined that her tweet was “violating our rules against posting or sharing privately produced/distributed intimate media of someone without their express content.”

Days before her suspension, McGowan also posted a tweet calling out Vice President Kamala Harris after it was announced that she was set to participate in a speaking engagement with Bill Clinton on the subject of empowering women and girls.

McGowan called the Harris-Clinton event “obscene” and said the former president had been seen on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

“This is obscene @KamalaHarris. You speaking with Bill Clinton about empowering women & girls is disgusting,” McGowan tweeted on March 24. “Have you no soul? Have you no ethics? Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times. You are showing us exactly who you are.”