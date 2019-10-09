Rosanna Arquette: ‘Mentally Disturbed’ President Trump Has Put US In ‘Deep Danger’

Hollywood leftist Rosanna Arquette ripped President Donald Trump in a Twitter meltdown after the POTUS spoke about his desire to honor his campaign pledge to stop fighting endless wars and bring U.S. troops home.

“The Kurds have been our Allies,” Rosanna Arquette said. “The slaughtering of so many people is a sin. The Kurds have many ISIS prisoners. This mentally disturbed president has put America in deep danger. The GOP are responsible for what will happen to the United States of America next.”

Arquette was responding to President Trump’s announcement that he intends to pull out the few U.S. troops stationed near the Turkish border and to reassign them to other areas in Syria.

Breitbart report: The White House announced on Sunday that the U.S. forged an agreement with Turkey to withdraw U.S. troops from the border area. But critics immediately insisted that pulling U.S. troops from the area would give the Turks a green light to flood into areas controlled by the Kurds to wipe them out.

The president insisted that “it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home.”

Trump continued saying, “As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!).”

Still the president delivered a veiled warning that Turkey would be responsible for watching over captured ISIS fighters.

Arquette, not exactly a noted foreign affairs scholar, doesn’t hold back her hate for President Trump.

In March, Arquette said President Trump is perpetuating a “sick dictatorship” and running “a government that has normalized racism rape, mass killings from Guns Pedophilia, homophobia.”