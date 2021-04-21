Rosanna Arquette: It’s Time to Declare Maxine Waters a ‘National Treasure’

Anti-Trump actress Rosanna Arquette has hailed Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters as a “national treasure” for encouraging violence and looting in Minnesota.

Arquette tweeted her support for Rep. Waters on Monday. “We love her,” the Hollywood star wrote, sharing a photo of the two women at the Womens March in Los Angeles.

Maxine waters is a National treasure we love her. ⁦@womensmarch⁩ Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/5YSWMB03jI — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 20, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: Rep. Waters is facing growing heat over comments she made while visiting protestors in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active,” Waters said. “We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure they know we mean business.”

Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, said she was looking for a “guilty” verdict.

Republicans are calling for disciplinary action against Waters, with a possible House censure vote in the works. While GOP leaders are accusing Waters of stoking violence and fueling the fires of racial unrest, Waters has defended herself, claiming that she didn’t encourage violence and that “the whole Civil Rights movement is confrontation.”

The judge in the Chauvin trial said Waters’ comments were so serious in nature that they created grounds for possible appeal if Chauvin is convicted of murder or manslaughter.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Peter Cahill told the defense.

Rosanna Arquette has used her Twitter account to repeatedly smear Republicans as bigots, recently tweeting that the “R” stands for “racist.”